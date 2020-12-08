It may have only been talk of talking, but Monday's Limestone County Commission work session and meeting saw two topics important to some residents back at the table — what to do with large debris in the county and how to handle the effects of continued residential growth.
District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said he's received calls from residents asking about large debris pickup in the county, a service that would allow residents to leave items too large for the usual garbage pickup at the roadside for a secondary crew to haul away. The service is not available in Limestone County, though it is provided to annexed areas by the city that has annexed the area.
In other words, a resident living in Madison-annexed Limestone County might be able to leave a couch on the side of the road and have it picked up by a Madison crew, but a neighbor across the street who does not live in Madison-annexed Limestone County would see their old furniture left where they put it.
Barksdale said in his research, he only found Madison County offering the service at a fee of $3 per month. He suggested Limestone County consider researching the same and asked if other commissioners had received similar calls.
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black responded in the affirmative, adding he's had to explain a few times that the cost to offer the service is just too high.
"I told them the price of employees, the cost of the trucks ... we did it one time, where we went and looked at it, and it was into a couple of million dollars," Black said.
The expense rises further after one looks at just what they'd be picking up, he said, as the cost to handle trees or shrubbery is more affordable than handling old appliances or furniture.
County engineer Marc Massey also noted the issue of charging each resident for a service that isn't needed countywide. Homeowners with extra land are more likely to have a burn pile for getting rid of limbs or leaves, but "on a quarter-acre lot in the middle of a subdivision, you don't have anywhere to put it and a lot of people don't even have a pickup truck where they can haul it somewhere," Massey said.
Barksdale said he would continue researching options for as long as residents continue to call him about it. Black said he would open to discussing the service further with engineering and other county commissioners to find a solution that works best for everyone.
Impact fees
The other topic brought up for discussion was that of impact fees, or a fee charged on new or proposed developments to cover all or part of the costs associated with providing public services to the development, such as upgrading roads near the development.
Barksdale has said he supports impact fees because it's "unfair ... to ask longtime Limestone County citizens to front the cost of services for new development" in the hopes that future residents will pay taxes to help schools, infrastructure or other public services in the area.
Black said, in his opinion, an impact fee amounts to little more than another tax on residents, something he would not support. Barksdale, however, disagreed with this notion, as his proposal would involve a "fee" that only applies to certain developers, not a "tax" that applies to everyone equally.
"To me, this puts the cost on the people that are creating the cost," Barksdale said. "The current citizens are fronting the cost of that development."
The two commissioners agreed purchasing one lot and putting a trailer on it would have a different impact than a 50-lot subdivision, meaning a flat fee applied across the board could be seen as unfair. Barksdale said the fee should be implemented but not applied to one-lot or small developments, while Black said that approach would mean commissioners "picking and choosing" who they'll charge.
"I think that's something we would need to discuss and really talk about," Black said.
Massey, who Barksdale had referred to for additional information during the meeting, agreed.
"Everyone is in agreement that if you have to charge everybody, whatever amount that is, then we're going to be hurting a lot of people, and I don't think anyone wants to do that," Massey said. "I think that there has to be some very serious conversations about how to make it work for Limestone County if it's possible to do that."
In a conversation on the District 2 Facebook page prior to Monday's meeting, Barksdale stated he is aware the fee would be passed to the homebuyer by the developer but that, to his knowledge, similar fees have not prevented new development in Limestone County.
The Limestone County Commission will next meet 9 a.m. Dec. 21 for a work session, with the regularly scheduled meeting to follow at 10 a.m.
