The cities of Athens and Ardmore will light Christmas trees this week to welcome the holiday season.
The Limestone County Commission will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. today before the annual Christmas parade, which will begin at 6 p.m. The official Christmas tree has been placed on the east side of the historic Limestone County Courthouse in downtown Athens.
Christmas carols will be sung by Tom McClung and the emcees for the event will be Jamie and Gloria Cooper.
Ornaments, decorated by area students, will be judged and winners will be announced.
Limestone County officials said there is a 100% chance of snow (even if it's artificial) at the courthouse tonight.
Ardmore tree lighting
The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce will light more than 75 Tinsel Trail Christmas trees at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Yolandia Eubanks, director of the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, said the trees are displayed along Second Street, Ardmore Avenue and First Street and around the Bryan House (Town Hall.)
“We will begin our program with Ardmore Cub Scout Pack 282 presenting the colors followed by introduction of area representatives and guests,” Eubanks said. “Wooley Springs Children's Choir will then entertain us with a couple of Christmas songs and we will conclude the program with the lighting of the trees by the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.”
Eubanks reminds those in attendance that Alabama will still be under the mask mandate during the event.
“In order to comply with this mandate and to help reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the Greater Ardmore Chamber will require everyone to wear a mask upon arrival at the event,” Eubanks said. “We ask that everyone wear a mask throughout the event when 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. We are doing our best to ensure we have a safe environment for our community.”
State of Alabama tree lighting
Gov. Kay Ivey will light the official state Christmas tree Friday on the Alabama State Capitol steps, 600 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery.
The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”
The official state Christmas tree is a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Letohatchee. The tree was donated by Robbins Taylor Sr.
Joining the governor will be Major General David J. Francis, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, as well as Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and other community leaders.
The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., with musical performances by the 151st Army National Guard Band beginning at 5 p.m.
