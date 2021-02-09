The director of Limestone County Community Corrections retired last week after almost 15 years of service.
Tony Graviet officially retired Monday. Under his direction, the department witnessed 127 people graduate from its drug court program and numerous completions of additional programs.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly thanked Graviet for his service, noting he made an undeniable positive and lasting impact on the county.
Amanda Morgan will serve as Community Corrections’ interim director for a period of three months or until further notice.
