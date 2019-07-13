An upcoming event promoted as a "community listening session" may not be open to all members of the community after all, as media and some local officials were either not informed of the event or told not to attend in their official capacity.
As part of a larger, ongoing effort to examine education issues and gather information, the Southern Poverty Law Center teamed up with the Limestone County NAACP, Limestone Ministerial Coalition and Women Empowering Women of Alabama to plan a community listening session set for 5:30–8 p.m. Tuesday at the Pincham-Lincoln Community Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. A flyer provided to The News Courier by one of the hosting organizations for publication in the Limestone Ledger said the hosts wanted to hear "successes and challenges" from "families, students and others who care about Athens City and Limestone County schools."
However, Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay and Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk, both members of the community and leaders of systems involved in the discussion, said they were not told about the event until contacted by The News Courier.
"You're either engaging the entire community or you're not engaging any of the community," Holladay said. "... They didn't invite anyone from the school system. I'm not sure why."
Sisk said if there was an invitation, it never made it to his desk.
"I do know the SPLC has made a lot of requests of school systems in North Alabama, about demographics, discipline, et cetera," Sisk said. "A lot of the questions centered around school resource officers, how many do you have, what kind of training they have."
Four people — a parent and three students — were arrested April 10 on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at Athens High School. The charges stemmed from altercations with Athens Police officers who were providing security at the school.
NAACP conducted its own investigation into the incident and hosted a graduation ceremony for two of the senior students after they were denied the opportunity to participate in Athens High's commencement exercises May 23. The students were unable to participate in the school's graduation after the Athens City Schools board voted unanimously to suspend the students as punishment for events that occurred April 9 at Athens High.
SPLC filed a lawsuit against ACS on May 22, the day before the commencement exercises, over its unwillingness to relent and let the students participate. No hearing was held, however.
Makaleb Boykin and Gabrielle Kirby, both 18, are being represented by SPLC attorneys in their criminal cases. They are set to appear July 18 in Athens Municipal Court.
When asked why school officials were not informed of the community listening session, SPLC Senior Supervising Attorney Michael Tafelski said he could not speak to who received information but said promotional materials were "distributed widely across Athens and Limestone County this week."
He said there was a team of people working to promote the event, including a promotional campaign on social media, and he had heard anecdotally that a Limestone County Schools board member was "very excited" to attend.
However, he said they may not have promoted it to local media as one might expect for such an event because they wanted "to create a safe space where folks feel like they can share concerns and issues they may have."
"Folks may not feel comfortable sharing in a group setting if there is media coverage," Tafelski said.
Wilbert Woodruff, president of the Limestone County NAACP, said they want media outlets to advertise the public event prior to it happening but the event itself would be "closed doors to media." He requested members of the media who attend as parents or community members take care to not record, quote, identify or otherwise "verbatim report" on what was said or who said it at the session.
"It may cause some type of rift inside the community and school system," Woodruff said. "We don't want them to feel threatened whether it's publicized."
Woodruff said event organizers would request none of the participants record the listening session. However, Tafelski said while part of setting "the norms about what the expectations are and what we hope the goals are" might include asking session participants not to record or post to social media during the community event, "of course we can't stop that if folks choose to do that."
Tafelski said the session is meant to be one of several happening statewide to look "at certain regions and learn more about different issues across the state."
"This is done frequently as part of gathering information as to how we can improve the schools and what issues the community has identified as needing improvement," he said.
Those seeking more information about the event are invited to contact Nanyamka Shukura at 334-425-7575 or nanyamka.shukura@splcenter.org or Diane Steele at 256-797-1333 or dsteele50@gmail.com.
