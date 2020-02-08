A community organization is offering a workshop to help North Alabamians improve their financial literacy, but they need to register now to make sure they can participate.
Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison & Limestone Counties Inc. will host the free budgeting and credit workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 5, in the Madison County Commission District 6 multipurpose room, 3210 Hi Lo Circle, Huntsville. Those with questions about credit, wanting to better control their financial future or learning to clean their credit report are encouraged to call 256-851-9800, ext. 650, to reserve a spot because space is limited.
