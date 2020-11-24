Once word got out that Athens-Limestone Hospital was in need of a way to better support families grieving an infant loss, it took less than a month for the community to not just raise the funds but surpass the goal by thousands of dollars.
Supporters bought T-shirts, participated in a silent auction and purchased raffle tickets in addition to providing monetary donations. Local businesses and organizations also stepped up, from jewelry stores to restaurants to furniture stores and more.
By the end of it all, the ALH Foundation was able to announce more than $10,000 had been raised in little more than three weeks. With the funds, they were able to purchase a Caring Cradle for the mother-baby unit at ALH.
"We were blown away with the generosity and support," said Caroline Canestrari, ALH Foundation's coordinator of donor relations and community engagement.
The Caring Cradle aims to provide "a more dignified and comfortable way for parents and families to spend time with their baby" by keeping the infant's body cool in the hospital room. Parents often want additional time to say good-bye to their child, or for family members to have time to arrive and say good-bye; previously, this could mean walking back and forth from the morgue or other cooler so the child's body is kept cool enough to slow the natural effects of death.
Whitney Springer, a registered nurse in the mother-baby unit at ALH, said she heard about the cradle in a Facebook group. She approached the Foundation about getting one for the hospital.
Springer said that like the Foundation, she was blown away to see the community's response after the Foundation set up a fundraiser for the cradle.
"It was just amazing that the community was able to move quickly to make everything happen," she said. "... Thank you to everyone who supported us, because we had enough money left over to start a fund to help these families."
She and Canestrari explained the fund will help families that experience an infant loss with funeral costs and other needs.
"Most of the time, we buy little keepsakes and stuff like that to give to parents, but we want to be able to give assistance financially or do something nice for Mom, any needs they have," Springer said.
To keep the fund going, additional donation campaigns are planned for next year, particularly during October, which is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Special thanks
The hospital and foundation extended a special thank-you to the following for their support of the fundraiser and the mother-baby unit:
• Wells Clayton Whitworth Memorial Foundation;
• Valley Women's Center physicians and staff;
• Dr. Oliver Carlota and staff;
• Dr. Belinda Maples and Traci Bullock, CRNP;
• Hometown Pediatrics;
• Russell Stover;
• Sure Save Pharmacy;
• Whitney Springer of Mickey World Travel;
• Courtney Michael of Color Street;
• Dare Daigle of Norwex;
• Brad Russell of Russell Customs T-shirt Design;
• After Glo Salon and Erica Clem;
• Freda Anderson of Dream Key Realty;
• Mac's Sports Bar and Grill;
• Wildwood Deli;
• Deb Lamb and Roger Elmore of Remax;
• Dean Clothing Company;
• Amy King of Mary Kay;
• Osborne's Jewelers;
• Melia Owens of M&Co;
• Suzanne's Bakery;
• Village Interiors in Rogersville;
• A Nurturing Moment;
• CEI Christian Bookstore;
• Cinemagic Theatre;
• Trinity's;
• Mews;
• Canebrake Club;
• Jan McCarley of Doc's Gym;
• Tropic Tan Athens;
• Whitts BBQ, Athens;
• Sutton's Furniture;
• Lauren Coffey Photography LLC;
• Lawlers Athens;
• Catfish Cabin;
• Terranovas Athens;
• Fiesta Mexicana of Athens;
• Las Trojas of Athens;
• Merle Norman of Rogersville;
• Salon 4:14;
• Hospice of North Alabama;
• Hope Cummings Photography;
• Bank Independent;
• Hometown Grocery;
• Trim A Tree Farm;
• Salon Blu;
• Fish Creel;
• Abernathy's;
• Lawanda Ball of Scentsy; and
• K-May Donuts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.