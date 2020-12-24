Athens is home to a variety of classic Southern characters, and Deborah Gill and Virginia Calvin were no exception.
The two women were known throughout Athens as consistent supporters of the community and its residents. Calvin was a 29-year member of Athens Rotary Club who was recognized multiple times for her support of local organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, United Way and Boys and Girls Club.
She also worked to improve the community as president of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and overseer of the columbarium memorial at First Presbyterian Church, where she was a longtime member.
“When I was a newspaper reporter, I had several opportunities to interview Mrs. Calvin about Chamber events, and she often sent me a handwritten note of thanks,” said Holly Hollman, communications specialist for Athens. “She was so thoughtful and kind.”
Calvin died Saturday at her home in Athens. She was 92.
Deborah Gill
Gill was a 1970 Trinity High graduate who worked hard to restore and promote the history of her school and the Black community in Athens. She helped organize programs and events for the Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Committee, including its annual toy giveaway at Christmas, as well as activities for her church, Oak Grove CME.
“Deborah believed in giving back and supporting the community,” Hollman said. “She enjoyed attending community events and being involved. Deborah also took the time to let others know she appreciated them.”
Gill was the widow of Athens City Councilman Jimmy Gill. Hollman recalled how two of the children at her church sent cards to widows in the community each year, and Deborah Gill often told her the card brought her joy, “especially when she was missing Jimmy during the holidays.”
However, one of Hollman's favorite stories was about their dog Roscoe. According to Jimmy Gill, she said, Roscoe loved to get into shenanigans around the neighborhood, but he did not love spotting Deborah Gill coming after him with the broom when he got in trouble.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks also commented on Deborah Gill's discipline, particularly during her time as a Taco Bell manager in Athens.
“She was a hard worker, and she had the same expectations for her employees,” Marks said.
Even more strong is the memory of how much she and Jimmy Gill loved each other and their family.
“They supported each other and supported this community together,” Marks said. “She was the rock of the family, and an important member of our city. … I'll miss being able to pick up the phone and share a laugh and seek advice.”
Gill's death was announced Tuesday by their daughter, Christy Gill, who said Deborah and Jimmy Gill were “together in heaven on their anniversary.”
“My heart is heavy, but my soul is rejoicing because she is free from all pain, sickness and suffering,” Christy Gill said.
A service for Calvin was held Monday. Arrangements for Gill had not been made public as of The News Courier's press deadline Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.