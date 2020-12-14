Debbie McElyea Blakely was a lot of things to a lot of people — wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, coach, mentor, friend, past director of Athens Boys & Girls Club, Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, a huge part of the rodeo and much more to many people across the county and beyond.
Blakely, the wife of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, died Sunday. The legacy she left behind was echoed across the county in the days following her death.
Her life started at Athens-Limestone Hospital, where she was born the daughter of the late Carl McElyea and Margaret Bridges McElyea. She grew up in the Coxey community and was a 1968 graduate of Clements High School, where she was a standout volleyball player.
Blakely went to Calhoun Community College and Athens State University, where she received degrees in education with a concentration in health and physical education. She taught and coached at Tanner High for 16 years, then West Limestone High and Ardmore High, retiring from the latter.
She married her college sweetheart Mike Blakely and had one son, Andy. Andy and his wife Dawn have two sons, Luke Johnson and Ben Blakely.
Award-winning coach
Former Tanner High Principal Johnny Black once described Blakely to The News Courier as “a pioneer of women's sports in Limestone County.”
She started the girls basketball program at Tanner High School. During her career as a Limestone County coach, her team brought home numerous basketball, volleyball and softball tournament titles.
In 1982, when her team won the 2A state championship, she was also named the AHSSA Coach of the Year. Four years later, the Lady Rattlers won a state 3A title, and Blakely was once again named Coach of the Year.
Blakely moved on to West Limestone in 1991, where her volleyball team won three straight titles. She transferred to Ardmore in 1993 and continued to coach champion volleyball and basketball teams.
Kathy Cothern remembers watching Blakely coach. Kathy's husband kept stats for Blakely when she was coaching in Ardmore.
Cothern recalled a game — most likely, a tournament — when she personally didn't think the officials were doing right. The official blew the whistle and just about called a technical on Cothern.
She said Blakely turned around in her high heels and said, “Uh-uh.” Cothern got a scolding from her husband, but almost got another one from Blakely when she went by her house a day after the game.
Blakely said to Cothern, “Guess what I have on tape?”
“I don't want to see it,” Cothern said she told her. “I've heard about it all night.”
Cothern laughs about it now.
“She was a good one,” Cothern said. “I guarantee you that. She will be missed.”
Others in the community agree.
“Debbie approached life like she did basketball, competing head-on,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “She was kind and gracious, but she was a lady who had that glint of determination in her eyes. She was a competitor on the court and in life.”
A mentor
When Blakely retired from teaching after 26 years, she was hired as unit director of the Athens Boys & Girls Club. She was later promoted to director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Limestone County.
Suzanne Rainey Thompson, vice president of Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama, said Debbie started working at the club in 2000.
“I can't think of anyone who has made a greater impact,” Thompson said. “She always made time for everyone, and the kids knew she loved them.”
Thompson remembered a time Blakely helped a kid who needed her.
“One of our rules for the staff was not to give kids money if they didn't have enough for everyone,” Thompson said. “One day, I was walking past her office, and she was giving a little boy money for a drink out of the machine. She looked up at me and said, 'He was thirsty,' and she knew that I was about to say we had a water fountain. Before I could say it, she said, 'He didn’t want any water.' What Debbie knew was that that little boy needed to be somebody’s favorite. She had a real gift for making people feel special, especially those less fortunate.”
Blakely was inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 for her groundbreaking efforts as a coach. Rainey nominated her for the award, calling her a “wonderful coach” and a “friend, advisor and motivator” to her players.
Athens Boys & Girls Club Director Candace Byrd-Vinson said Blakey left her mark in Limestone County, and she is truly grateful for it.
“She will always be remembered for her infectious smile, class and style,” Byrd Vinson said. “When I was a little girl, I always heard her name because she was 'The Debbie Blakely' that coached at my dear alma mater Tanner High School. I was born in 1982, so I don’t remember the 1983 state championship, but in 1986, boy, do I remember the excitement in our community, because the girls and boys teams were both playing for the state title.”
Byrd-Vinson said it was because of Blakely coaching girls who looked like her and were good that she wanted to work hard to be the player she was in high school and college.
“I never played for Coach, but I played against her while she coached at Ardmore,” Byrd-Vinson said. “After every game, we would shake hands last, and she would tell me I was one 'heck of a ball player' and how proud she was of me. It wasn’t until 2017, when I won the state championship coaching at R.A. Hubbard, that I received a phone call from her. Again, she told me she watched the game on TV and was so proud of me.”
Byrd-Vinson said she looked up to her as a female coach, just like Pat Summit. Others compared Blakely to Summit as well.
“She was a trailblazer, and a feisty one at that,” Byrd-Vinson said. “She would look you in the eye and mean every word she said, then hug you.”
Byrd-Vinson said Blakely called her again after her own Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame induction and welcomed her.
“The last call I received from her was when I was named the director of Athens Boys & Girls Club,” Byrd-Vinson said. “She told me she was so proud to know that it was me. She also made sure I knew the club was near and dear to her heart. In other words, don’t mess up! But, she was near if I ever needed her. It was like she was always watching me from afar. She will always be remembered for her smile and encouraging words, but on the sidelines coaching, her style — you must look good! That is what I’ll always remember about her.”
Huge part of the rodeo
Blakely's skills didn't end in the classroom or on the court, as she was also involved in the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo and spearheaded the Limestone County Rodeo Queen Pageant.
She once told The News Courier that hosting the pageant was a dream of hers for as long as her husband dreamt of hosting a rodeo. Sheriff Blakely established the rodeo as the Sheriff's Office's main fundraiser in 1983, and the pageant began in 1984.
2019 Limestone County Rodeo Queen Lily Caradine said she was heartbroken to hear about Blakely's death.
“Mrs. Debbie was not only a mentor to me, but she was family,” Caradine said. “She always pushed me to be a better person. She taught me that hard work always paid off in the end.”
Caradine said she wished they had more time together, but she knows Debbie is watching over the community. 2020 Miss Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo Abigail Benz said Blakely would be greatly missed.
“My trail to Miss Rodeo USA would not be happening if it were not for Debbie Blakely,” she said.
Benz said Blakely took her under her wing and became her rodeo queen mama, offering her guidance, support, encouragement and love.
Blakely's ability to make others feel special carried throughout her life. Debbie Preston of Preston's Western Wear said Blakely had a “remarkable ability” to make every person she met feel special and like they were the only person in the room.
“She's such an inspiration to so many people,” Preston said.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Fred Sloss said Debbie was a mentor, ambassador and dear friend to all at the sheriff's office.
“Her energy, passion and dedication to the citizens of Limestone County influenced not only our lives, but also the lives of many others in our community,” Sloss said. “We are deeply saddened by her passing.”
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the death of Debbie Blakely is a deep loss that will be felt in the Limestone County family for a very long time.
“The love that Debbie had for our county and the countless lives that she touched, was incredibly special. She will forever be in our hearts, and we will miss her dearly,” Daly said.
Arrangements
A celebration of life for Debbie McElyea Blakely will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 at Tanner High School gymnasium. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m.
Attendance in the Tanner gymnasium will be limited to 20% capacity in accordance to the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Debbie Blakely Memorial Scholarship Fund through MTM Educational Enrichment. Donations can be made in person through Heather McFarland at PNC Bank, 1044 U.S. 72 East in Athens, or mailed to MTM Educational Enrichment c/o Debbie Blakely Memorial Scholarship Fund, 112 Market Street West, Athens, AL 35611.
The family said donations can also be made to Hospice of Limestone County.
