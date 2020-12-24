The community is coming together to show support for a family who lost almost everything in a house fire. The blaze occurred at the Sims residence around 11 p.m. Monday in the 23000 block of Bethel Road, near the intersection of Clem Road, in Elkmont.
Phillip and Tonia Sims were at the home with their son-in-law, who was doing laundry, when the fire started.
Ashley Sims, Phillip's daughter and Tonia's stepdaughter, said the outpouring of love and support from so many people since the fire has been incredible.
“There are so many people from all walks of life that have reached out to me and others in my family,” she said. “They have offered their help in a multitude of ways, from cleanup to cold hard cash. It never fails to surprise me how many people never fail to come together in the face of tragedy.”
For anyone wishing to help out the Sims family, they said the thing they could use the most right now is clothing. Phillip wears a 34x32 in pants, a large shirt and size 9 shoes. Tonia wears a 6–8 in pants, medium shirt and size 6 shoes. Ashley's brother-in-law wears a 34x30 in pants and a large shirt.
Those wanting to help can contact The News Courier by emailing lora@athensnews-courier.com, and the paper will be in contact with the family. Ashley Sims can also be emailed at asims1520@gmail.com.
