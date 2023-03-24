Mental health workers in schools allow students the space to learn how to cope and manage their emotions, allowing students a better learning environment.
"Students cannot learn if they are not mentally in check. It is very important to teach students how to cope and manage their many feelings," LCS Mental Health Service Coordinator Kimberly Bradford said. "Social and emotional learning is the base of all successful students. They must learn to regulate so they can concentrate on the material the teacher is presenting."
Bradford sees many troubled students in her capacity as the Mental Health Service Coordinator.
"Many are neglected and abused, and their basic needs of food, clothing, water, shelter, are not met," Bradford said. "They come to school to be warm and to learn how to receive nurturing from their teachers and classmates. People do not realize that children have mental health issues, too."
She went on to say, "I see depressed, angry, and emotionally abused children every day. Most people do not realize these mental health issues are now common in children and in our area."
Elementary classrooms across the district are equipped with a "calming corner."
"In Limestone County Schools, we have placed a 'calming corner' in each of our elementary classrooms. These areas have different hands-on materials in them and a comfortable seating area that the child can go to calm or regulate themselves," she said. "This has been a huge success in our classrooms."
Students have the opportunity to engage in School Based Mental Health Service as part of a collaboration with the Athens Limestone Counseling Center.
"We also have a state collaboration with our local Athens Limestone Counseling Center, which gives us our own Mental Health Counselor to offer School Based Mental Health Services to all of our students in need," she said. "The children are seen at school as a convenience if their parents cannot get them to the Mental Health Center."
She went on to explain, "every school district in our state now has a Mental Health Service Coordinator who is working to assist school students, staff, and parents with their mental health. They are providing the resources to the schools so they can get the help they need. This has been a great addition to all school systems."
As a community, it is important to promote mental health awareness.
"The best support the community can be to mental health workers is to promote mental health awareness and encourage each other to get help when needed and to not be ashamed," she said. "If we could all get rid of the stigma that so often follows mental health, we would all live in a better place. The community can also get involved and promote mental health and support the schools in their efforts to provide mental health to our children."
This week, thank your local mental health workers for the service they provide in the Athens-Limestone community.
"Mental Health workers do not work with mentally strong individuals. They work hard each day to give those with mental health needs the tools to equip them to become mentally stable and strong," Bradford said. "So, it is a very hard, unappreciated job. They need support too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.