Christopher Matthew Rector

An Elkmont man faces an arson charge after he attempted to set fire to a home with children inside, records show.

Christopher Matthew Rector, 20, of 23000 block Norman Lane, was arrested Friday morning on one count first-degree arson. A complaint filed in the Limestone County District Court says Rector attempted to set fire to a home knowing there were people inside, namely the property owner and the owner's grandchildren.

Rector remained Monday in the Limestone County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000.

