An Elkmont man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude law enforcement after a high-speed chase early Thursday.
According to the complaint, 18-year-old Braden Tyler Long failed to stop for Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Fields after Fields attempted to make a traffic stop. According to dispatch reports, Long was on a motorcycle.
Instead of stopping, the complaint said, Long fled and reached speeds up to 133 mph. The complaint does not state why Fields attempted to stop Long.
After being booked into the Limestone County Jail, Long was later released on bond.
