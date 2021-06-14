The work to create a bypass lane at the intersection of Nick Davis and Linton roads has been rescheduled for Tuesday, according to the City of Athens.
Work is expected to be completed Wednesday.
"This bypass lane is to assist motorists traveling east on Nick Davis to navigate around vehicles turning onto Linton Road," the City said in an alert. "Nick Davis is part of the detour for (Alabama Department of Transportation's) Alabama 251/Lindsay Lane roundabout project. ALDOT expects construction of the roundabout to take through this year. The temporary bypass will be in service during the roundabout project."
Nick Davis Road will be down to one lane of travel during work hours Tuesday and Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.