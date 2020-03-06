An Athens man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree rape of a teenage relative was denied parole this week, records show.
Steve Glenn Hampton, 41, was initially charged in 2010 with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree rape involving the then-14-year-old relative. He was indicted on the counts but pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in exchange for the dismissal of other charges.
In 2012, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but he was released in March 2016 and required to register as a convicted sex offender. Records show Hampton has been convicted of violating the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act at least twice since his release — once in Limestone County and once in Morgan County.
He was sent to Limestone Correctional Facility in 2017 to serve a 15-year sentence for the SORNA violations. According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Hampton has served 3 1/2 years of the sentence. The Alabama Department of Corrections website lists his next parole hearing as Jan. 1, 2021, with a minimum release date of July 30, 2021.
