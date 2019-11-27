An Athens man was arrested Tuesday for violating the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act by not registering with local law enforcement, according to a social media post by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
James Hubert Overton, 29, of 13427 Carter Road, is charged with one SORNA violation. He remained in the Limestone County Jail Wednesday with bail set at $15,000.
Overton pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in 2014. He was initially charged with second-degree rape and enticing a child for immoral purposes after he picked up a 14-year-old girl he had met on Facebook and brought her to a Decatur motel with the intention of having sex with her.
Overton was 22 and living in Hartselle at the time. According to published media reports, Overton and the victim had been communicating via social media for several months before the rape.
