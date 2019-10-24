A community event aimed at helping Limestone County kids is set for Saturday in Athens.
Convoy for Kids, hosted by the Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance and local churches, will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Swan Creek Park, 101 U.S. 31 South.
Children, ages newborn to 12, will have the opportunity to get winter coats, shoes, haircuts, hearing tests, vision screenings, oral hygiene help and more. There will also be a kids zone available during the event, and families can gather resources for kids as well as have their children fingerprinted for safety.
All items are free and available while supplies last.
No identification is required at the event, but children must be present to obtain assistance, organizers said.
With rain in the forecast, organizers are asking that those in attendance come prepared for the weather. Tents will be set up for the rain-or-shine event.
To find out more, call 256-232-6119.
About Convoy for Kids
Last year, ALMA and local churches decided to serve Limestone County by hosting an event through a national ministry known as Convoy of Hope.
At the event, organizers helped distribute donations, provide services and pray with hundreds of Limestone Countians. This year, ALMA and several local churches partnered once again to host a similar event for area children.
Organizers of the multidenominational event say they hope to help meet physical and spiritual needs in the community.
