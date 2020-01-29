Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur was recently nominated by USA Today as one of the best new museums to open in the past two years, according to a press release.
The nomination was part of the newspaper’s 10 Best Readers Choice Travel Awards for 2020. It was USA Today’s only Alabama-based nominee.
An expert panel from 10best.com selected the Cook Museum of Natural Science as one of the top 20 contenders in their Best New Museum category. Voters have until Monday, Feb. 17, to visit https://bit.ly/voteforcookmuseum and vote. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.
Winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, Feb. 28.
Located at 133 Fourth Ave. NE in Decatur, Cook Museum of Natural Science opened to the public June 7, 2019. It contains 62,000 square feet of exhibit galleries, including a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, an immersive cave, an interactive sand table, live animals, museum store and the first Nature’s Table café in Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.