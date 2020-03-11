As the World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 a pandemic Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health has started testing for the virus.
Meanwhile, Athens City Schools has advice for students and parents, and Athens-Limestone Hospital has released tips for patients and visitors as COVID-19 occupies the minds of residents.
ADPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not identified COVID-19 in the state, though most experts believe it will arrive at some point down the road.
Testing available
Effective March 5, the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories began conducting COVID-19 testing, according to a press release.
COVID-19 symptoms include high fever, runny nose, dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and body aches; these are also symptoms of the common flu virus. If you have these symptoms, call your primary care physician or an urgent care facility first.
The bureau advises protecting against spreading viral illnesses by doing the following:
• Wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face;
• Avoid sick people, avoid people if you are sick, and do not travel if you are sick;
• Clean and disinfect surfaces with isopropyl alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a sleeve or tissue; and
• If you are eligible, vaccinate yourself against the flu. The flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, but the flu poses a more active health threat in Alabama at this time.
ALH
Athens-Limestone Hospital recently revised its visitation policy and is temporarily limiting hospital and clinic visits, according to a press release. Here are the hospital's latest rules:
• No more than two visitors per patient at a time;
• If you have a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat, please do not visit the hospital unless you are seeking health care;
• Children under 16 years old should not visit patients, even when accompanied by adults. Exceptions will be made under extraordinary circumstances; and
• Visitors are required to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital, entering patient rooms and exiting patient rooms.
City schools
Officials with Athens City Schools said in a press release they are following guidance provided by the CDC, the World Health Organization and the ADPH. The school district has the ability to allow e-learning (online) days and could use this option if needed for health reasons.
ACS will continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC recommendations. Officials recommend parents and guardians keep their students at home if they show symptoms. If they have a fever, they should remain at home until they have gone 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.
More information
Visit alabamapublichealth.gov or cdc.gov for additional information and resources related to COVID-19.
