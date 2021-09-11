Limestone County Coroner Mike West has confirmed a wreck with multiple fatalities near the intersection of Shipley Hollow and Ragsdale Creek roads in northern Limestone County.
It was not immediately known how many vehicles or individuals were involved in the wreck. The News Courier will have more information as it is made available.
Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution in the area and to consider alternate routes if possible while first responders work to clear the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.