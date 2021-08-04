When Mike West was first elected Limestone County's coroner nearly 40 years ago, he never expected it to include time acting as the county's sheriff.
Even after Mike Blakely was indicted and the trial progressed, he didn't expect it.
"I really didn't expect him to get convicted," West said. "I knew there was always a chance. I was more worried about his health."
The 70-year-old former sheriff was convicted of first-degree theft and use of official position for personal gain Monday. West said he'd always heard that he would be the one who had to take over if something happened to Blakely — West had even been told he'd have to be the one to arrest him — but by the time he saw the news Monday, Blakely was already being escorted by Limestone County deputies to the county jail.
Now, West is serving as a transition person while the county awaits its next sheriff. Under state law, the county coroner takes over the responsibilities of sheriff, though West said the job mostly entails him visiting the sheriff's office once or twice a day to sign papers.
"The sheriff has some very talented staff there," West said of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. "They're doing a great job."
He said he's not worried about anything, and he has no plans to move into Blakely's office or make a big show of being the temporary new sheriff in town. Because of his work as the county coroner, he's already somewhat of a familiar face to LCSO investigators and dispatchers, and West said he looks forward to going back to his "low-profile position" eventually.
That said, "I'll do whatever I have to do," he told The News Courier. "If I have to be sheriff for six weeks, I'll do the best I can."
West and Blakely were elected to their respective positions in 1982, each as Democrats. Blakely had already announced he had no intentions of running for sheriff again. He holds the title of most consecutive terms won for the position in Alabama.
West, now the lone Democrat in an elected position in Limestone County, said he's thinking about extending his run as coroner by running for an 11th term in 2022. According to the Alabama Coroners Association, he is near the top of the list — if not at the top — for longest-serving among current county coroners.
He is also now the longest-running elected official in Limestone County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.