Corrections, gambling to be focus of legislative session

This Jan. 8, 2019, file photo shows the Alabama House of Representatives convening during the 2019 Alabama Legislature organizational session at the Alabama State House in Montgomery. A state prison crisis and gambling legislation are expected to be top topics when lawmakers return to Montgomery next week. The Alabama Legislature begins the 2020 legislative session on Tuesday. Lawmakers are expected to debate additional funding for state prisons and a package of bills aimed at reducing recidivism and prison crowding. Lottery legislation is also being introduced this year. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will give her annual State of the State address Tuesday night.