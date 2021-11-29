Each year, local nonprofits and governmental agencies submit requests for funds, and it is up to the Athens City Council to approve or deny the requests and assign what amount, if any, will be given to each group. Appropriations are drawn from money not otherwise allocated from the general fund.
The Council voted unanimously during the Monday, Nov. 22, meeting on the list of appropriations to be passed out as part of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
“We are certainly happy to give to all these organizations. I know they're all deserving,” Council member Chris Seibert said.
The following appropriations were granted to municipal organizations:
• Athens-Limestone County Public Library will receive $130,000 to assist in operating expenses;
• Houston Memorial Library will receive $18,000 to assist in operating expenses; and
• Health Care Authority of Athens & Limestone County will receive $15,000 to assist in funding the transportation program available to city residents in need of kidney dialysis treatment.
“We get requests to help these different organizations,” Council member Wayne Harper said after the FY 2020 appropriations budget was approved last year. “They all do good work. I wish that we could fund them all for everything they ask. Since we're dealing with taxpayer money, we can't always do that. We do the best we can. We appreciate the work they do in our community.”
The following nonprofit, nongovernmental agencies were granted appropriations:
• Dr. Robert Pittman will receive $5,000 for the Spay Neuter Your Pets Program;
• Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama will receive $15,000 for the planning, establishment and furnishing of recreational, social and cultural facilities, services and programs made available to the city's youth;
• Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association will receive $90,000 for activities promoting the economic and industrial development of the municipality;
• Athens-Limestone Beautification Board will receive $6,000 for helping to maintain the health and cleanliness of the city;
• Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will receive $25,000 for helping to maintain the health and cleanliness of the city;
• Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will receive $20,000 to assist in funding its educational activities, recreational activities, social services and programs open to all city residents;
• Athens-Limestone Learn-To-Read will receive $7,000 to assist in funding educational activities programs open to all city residents;
• Athens Main Street will receive $35,000 for activities promoting the economic and industrial development of the municipality;
• Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama Inc. will receive $10,000 for public health work;
• Athens Recycling Center will receive $60,000 for recycling services;
• Athens-Limestone Children's Advocacy Center will receive $10,000 for social services work;
• Alabama Veteran's Museum and Archives will receive $15,000 for operating and maintaining the museum to the end of making it open to the public;
• Athens/Limestone ARC will receive $8,000 for the planning, establishment and furnishing of recreational, social and cultural facilities, services and programs for persons in the city with cognitive, intellectual and developmental disabilities;
• The Athens-Limestone Community Association will receive $8,000 for the establishment and furnishing of recreational, social and cultural facilities, services and programs for the citizens of Athens; and
• Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (R.S.V.P.) will receive $5,000 for operating costs of the transportation services program for the elderly of the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.