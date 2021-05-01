The number of potential rooftops set to go up in Athens grew by several hundred during Monday's meeting of the City Council.
The Council unanimously approved an ordinance to rezone 133.5 acres of land on the west side Lindsay Lane from EST to a C-PUD district. As part of the ordinance, a master plan was also adopted for the development of 415 residential lots on the property, which sits just north of the intersection with Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and future location of Buc-ee's Athens.
According to City Engineer Michael Griffin, the development will include a mixture of different densities of residences. He said the plan includes dedicated open spaces and greenways.
“Just this afternoon I got a high-level summary review of the proposed improvements on Lindsay Lane,” Griffin told the Council. “There will be an additional two northbound left-turn lanes and two required southbound turn lanes to go into the development. There are two driveways into the total 133-acre development itself, and it is proposed (being divided) into two phases.”
Councilman Harold Wales asked Griffin where the entrances to the development would be located. Griffin said there would be an entrance at both the northern and southern sides. He said there are stubs to the north and south of the property for future developments if any want to tie in, though anything further would have to come before the Council for approval.
Wales told Griffin that, given the size of the development, he would like to see some space in the plan set aside and designated for commercial use.
“I would like to see some kind of shop that would draw people to it,” Wales said.
Griffin said there is an area of the plan marked as commercial, meaning anyone who wanted to put a small business there, such as a convenience store selling daily necessities, could indeed do so.
Including dedicated commercial space as part of large residential developments is something Brian Wright of Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative said is becoming popular with cities. Wright mentioned the topic as part of his speech during last week's community kickoff meeting for the upcoming Athens 2040 master plan.
Resident Greg Skipworth mentioned this to the Council during the public hearing preceding the vote on the ordinance.
“You may decide this is the best thing to do, but Thursday, Mr. Wright came in from TPUD, who is working on the master plan, and talked about high-density, single-family home developments and how in the 21st century, towns are moving away from those, because they are not conducive to the overall financial health of cities, especially small towns,” Skipworth said.
Skipworth said he was not opposed to the development, per sé, but said the Council should make sure any future approved developments should conform to the regulations to be put down in the upcoming master plan.
Skipworth also mentioned how the number of rooftops going up in the city will affect traffic.
“Highway 72 is in need of expansion right now,” he said. “As we have added over 4,000 lots to our city in the last year and a half, it's going to get worse, and it's going to cost us more down the road if we don't take action on that."
Council member Chris Seibert double-checked with Griffin ahead the vote to make sure the development had been recommended by the Planning Commission. Griffin assured him it was, saying the plan had met all requirements.
