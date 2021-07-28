One of the largest employers in Athens has decided to invest millions more into its local facility, and the company will be getting some help from the City to do so.
Automotive component manufacturer Tenneco, formerly Federal-Mogul Corporation, has decided to invest an additional $3,169,000 for new equipment in its Athens location.
"It is great news for Athens when an existing industry like Tenneco makes an investment to further strengthen its presence in our city," Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
The additional capital investment is expected to automate the wash line and infrared oven, which the Limestone County Economic Development Association said is needed to attract new business and remain competitive in the market.
The group said Tenneco is a legacy company in Athens that has more than 500 employees.
“It’s always a great day when an existing industry wants to expand their operations here in Limestone County,” said LCEDA President and CEO Bethany Shockney. “We are pleased they have selected Athens to expand rather than expanding … in another state at one of their other locations.”
The City Council approved a noneducation abatement of sales/use taxes for Tenneco at Monday's meeting. The property tax abatement will mean a savings of $100,812, and the company is expected to save $59,419 during construction.
Athens City Schools will receive $43,574 during construction and $82,483 over a 10-year period from the property tax abatement as part of the agreement.
“I appreciate the City of Athens mayor’s office and City Council for their work on this project,” Shockney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.