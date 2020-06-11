Council approves purchase of protective equipment for APD

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during an arrest by city officers has sparked unrest across the nation. While most protests in the wake of Floyd's death have remained peaceful, including the ones held so far in Athens, some locations have seen riots and other public upheaval in cities across the United States.
In the midst of this turmoil, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson submitted a request to the city council Monday to purchase 48 helmets and 20-24 shields for his department in order to help protect his officers, should the need arise.
Johnson said purchasing the equipment has been on his mind for some time, and the current state of the country made him decide to finally make the purchase.
“This has probably been needed for several years now,” Johnson said. “We are purchasing the equipment in case we need it, which we won't every day. Our officers may need it for defensive situations in case we go through something other agencies have in the state.”
The city council approved the purchase unanimously. Johnson said the equipment will cost $6,322, and the funds for purchasing the helmets and shields will come from the Drug Task Force and confiscated money funds.
Johnson said he is “very thankful” how protests have been handled peacefully in Athens. He said if the situation around the nation was not what it is, he probably would not have asked for the purchase.
“We have not had those problems here,” he said. “We have great citizens who have handled things in a positive way, which projects a good light on our city. That has made a big difference. Thank goodness we have not needed this equipment.”
Still, Johnson said this is a classic case of better to have something and not need it. He said if something were to happen and some of his officers were injured, the cost to the department would be greater than the funds used for the protective equipment.
“We must protect our officers,” he said. “I don't want anyone to get hurt, and this equipment has a lot of different uses. It could be a lifesaver.”
