The Athens City Council voted during its meeting Monday to remove President Russell Johnson and Tim Green, the two at-large members, from the Athens City Schools Board of Education effective immediately.
The Council voted last month to petition Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office for a ruling whether or not a local law calling for seven board members trumped a statewide law naming the number for city school boards as five members.
Marshall's opinion, received on May 4, said the statewide law superseded the local law.
In other news concerning ACS, the Council voted to approve the acceptance of an $18,860,000 bond by the city school board for the building of a new Athens Elementary School.
The News Courier will have more information on both items in an upcoming edition.
