The biggest election of 2020 may have occurred Tuesday, but the race to determine both the mayor and city council seats for the City of Athens came and went earlier this year. Five incumbents and one new Council member were officially sworn into office for the next four years during a ceremony at Athens City Hall on Monday.
First up was Mayor Ronnie Marks, who won reelection in August. He was sworn in by City Attorney Shane Black. He was accompanied by his wife Sandra, who held the Bible for him. Daughter Sandra and grandson Quinton also accompanied Marks during the brief ceremony.
“We have some good things going on, but we will have some challenges along the way,” Marks said. “We are growing fast, but all this rapid growth is our greatest opportunity. We've got a good team working together, and I expect we will be doing some good things.”
Wayne Harper, who along with Chris Seibert, Harold Wales and Frank Travis ran unopposed in August, was sworn in by Judge Don Mansell. He was accompanied by his wife Vonnette.
“I appreciate the confidence people have shown to me,” Harper said. “I have enjoyed it. There have been some hard decisions, but I have enjoyed working with the city. Athens has been good to me. I don't know if I can ever repay them, but I'm going to try.”
During the meeting, Harper was officially selected as the president of the Council for the next year, while Seibert was named president pro tem. The responsibility rotates among the Council members, so Harper knew he would be tasked as such this time around.
“It's a little more work, and it's different,” Harper said.
Seibert and Wales were both sworn in by Judge Chad Wise. Seibert was accompanied by his wife Tiffany.
“It feels good (to be sworn in for another term),” Seibert said. “We have a lot going on in our city. It's a big charge, for sure, and a lot of responsibility, but it's certainly exciting to be a part of this growth and all the good things happening here in Athens.”
Wales was accompanied by his wife Carol.
“It feels good,” he said. “I love being a city councilman. I love serving the people. I try to put my faith in what I'm doing, and I always listen to the people. I go out and talk to them. I enjoy it very much, and I'm looking forward to doing it (four more years).”
Travis, accompanied by his wife Sharon, was sworn in by Black. Travis acted as president of the Council during the previous year
“It's really an honor,” Travis said. “I appreciate so much the confidence that District 3 has placed in me. We will try to live up to their expectations. Sometimes we have some challenges, but we work together to overcome those challenges. ”
The only new face to the Council is Dana Henry. She was sworn onto the Council earlier while finishing out a previous term, but she was sworn in again Monday to her own four-year term. She was sworn in by Black while accompanied by her husband Scott and son Mitchell.
“It has been weird,” she said. “I feel like I have just bene filling in, but now this feels a bit more intentional. I went to a training class at the Alabama League of Municipalities last week. I got a lot of good information, and I'm excited for the opportunity. I'm excited to help craft Athens to where we want to head.”
