The Limestone County Council on Aging hosted around 120 senior attendees for a Christmas party at Central Church of Christ on Friday, Dec. 16.
“Today was a day to show them how thankful we are and to have a Christmas party they could enjoy. We love hosting these events throughout the year,” Madison Herron, Programs Coordinator for the Limestone County Council on Aging said. “This was the first time we were able to do a big Christmas party together, and I think the seniors really enjoyed the day.”
Many community partners came together to make the event possible.
“Chris Shore [Humana] was a huge help. He donated money for us to be able to host our congregate clients that attend our senior centers and our Meals on Wheels volunteers,” Herron said.
She went on to say, “with his money, we were able to provide a Christmas dinner and about $400 worth of door prizes.”
The Limestone County Council on Aging staff, CenterWell Home Health, Affinity Hospice, Hospice of North Alabama, the Family Resource Center, and Athens Home Care also donated door prizes for the event.
“We hope that our clients and volunteers know how thankful we are for each of them. We love to serve them every day, whether it is taking them to the senior center, to the doctor, or anywhere else,” she said.
