Whenever the COVID-19 pandemic struck Alabama, an order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris led to the closure of all senior centers in Limestone County.
While the centers may have been closed to activities, the Limestone County Council on Aging continued to serve the senior members of the community. The agency aims to empower older adults to enhance independence, vitality and more for themselves and others, according to the council.
They do this in part with the Meals on Wheels program, which has provided around 1,400 hot meals, 45 frozen meals and 56 servings of meal replacement shakes per week throughout the county.
“The Council on Aging Department has assisted 339 county seniors with their Medicare Part D Plan during the recent open enrollment period, resulting in a $120,000 saving on their prescription drug costs and premiums for 2021,” said the agency in a release.
The Council said approximately 40 seniors in the county have been provided with grocery items, personal protection equipment and other supplies twice a month through a CARES Act grant.
“The SeniorRX Program continues to assist seniors in receiving their medications at a greatly reduced rate or possibly free of charge,” said the agency. “Last year, this program saved Limestone County seniors $400,000.”
Anyone interested in any of the agency's programs may call 256-233-6412 for more information.
