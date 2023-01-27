During a special called meeting Friday morning, the council voted 4-0 to approve a resolution opposing ADEM’s issuance of an air permit for an asphalt plant on Moyers Rd near the Athen’s City limits.
The reason the city de-annexed the property was because “they could not pull the away from that site and it be in the city without a whole lot of red tape,” Council President Harold Wales explained.
The dirt was used for projects in the city.
“That’s why I changed my mind about the de-annexation because I was not going to vote for it unless I had been told that,” Wales said.
“But now a year or so later we are faced with this. Instead of what I was led to believe that there would be houses built there, now it’s an asphalt plant. The asphalt plant I strongly oppose,” Wales said.
Councilman Harper echoed Wales sentiment, having been on the council with him at the time of the de-annexation.
“At the time I wasn’t on the council, but knowing what I know now, I would strongly oppose a plant being built in that area,” Councilman James Lucas said.
“I have no problem with Grayson Carter & Co. They have done a lot of work here in the city. They have always done a first class job,” Wales said.
Earlier this week:
The Athens City Council faced tough criticism during the public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting. The criticism stems from the decision by the council in December 2020 to de-annex over 80 acres of land located directly west of 18544 Moyers Road as requested by Grayson Carter & Son Contracting.
Monday night, Jean Hilliard, who opposed the de-annexation in 2020 did not hold back about the new asphalt facility proposed for the 80 acres.
“I am sure you are aware that Grayson Carter & Son are already building a not yet permitted asphalt plant to the west of my home,” Hilliard said.
The News Courier reached out to the company to ask about the complaint that the plant was “not yet permitted.” Randy Thomason, Chief Financial Officer for Grayson Carter & Son, said they are currently only doing ground level work, which is permitted.
“We got the permit needed to the prepare the ground for it and do the surface level stuff,” Thomason said.
He added there is a second permit they will need from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management that he referred to as the air permit.
“I want to clarify on that we have not gone vertical with that plant whatsoever. There are no components of the asphalt plant that have even been delivered. None of that is on site at all. So, everything we’ve done has been surface level,” Thomason said. “Before we can even erect the building, we have to have that air permit.”
Hilliard also alleged that dirt has been “illegally moved” from the land by Grayson Carter & Son. No one from the company commented at the meeting, but Thomason told The News Courier on Tuesday that excavating the dirt on that land was permitted in 2018.
