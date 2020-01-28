The new Jimmy Gill Park is on track after the Athens City Council voted Monday to transfer $600,000 from the city's alcohol fund toward the project.
The decision was unanimous, which was a change from the Jan. 13 meeting when the council split 2-2 on funding the park's relocation. Council members Harold Wales and Wayne Harper, the two dissenting votes, said their concerns had been eased.
“Jimmy Gill was a good friend of mine, and I think (the park) is a great memory of him,” Harper said of the late councilman. “My problem with it last week was, I thought it was too much money, and I still think it's too much money, but I realize we made an obligation to the community and I realize it must be fulfilled.”
Wales said he believed the $300,000 provided by Toyota Boshoku for the relocation of the park would be enough to cover the expenses. Toyota Boshoku provided the money to the city because the park had to be moved to accommodate the new automotive parts manufacturer.
The company, now known as Toyota Boshoku AKI USA LLC, plans to hire a little more than 400 workers at its new facility on West Sanderfer Road.
“At the last meeting, it was never my intention to prolong, stop, delay or anything else to the park with Jimmy Gill's name on it,” Wales said. “Jimmy served this city well, but I wanted to know the details. I know we had $300,000 Toyota gave, and I was under the full impression that was enough to do the park. I had seen no breakdown of the park. I want to see Jimmy Gill Park put back, and I want to see his name up there (on a sign). With me, I want to see how the money was going to be spent.”
Deborah Gill, widow of Jimmy Gill, addressed the council and said she was happy it had moved forward on the project. She asked, however, that the city consider adding a water feature to the park.
Travis didn't nix the idea, but told Gill the city is committed to getting the park project done for the amount available. He said if the council decided to add additional features to the park, it's possible the money could be pulled from other sources.
Marks previously said about five different sites were surveyed, but the city ultimately decided to build it at the former Woodland Golf Course. The city purchased the 60-acre property for $1 million last May.
The plan has been to rebuild Jimmy Gill Park on a lower-lying section of the property off Hine Street, and crews have been working to clear the site for the park. Marks said the designated property would have to be built up to accommodate an industry, but it's perfect for the park. The remaining property will be sold to potential industries interested in moving to Athens.
