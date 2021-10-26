James Lawson Pressnell, 89, of Skinem, Tennessee, passed away October 21, 2021, at his home. James was born October 17, 1932 in Athens, Alabama to Joe and Josie Graviet Pressnell. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 52 years, June Goff Pressnell; son-in-law, Jim Vickers; step-so…