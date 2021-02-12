Roadside weeds, your days are numbered — weather permitting, of course.
Limestone County has announced plans to start its roadside herbicide spraying program Feb. 20. Residents are asked to mark any area they do not want sprayed with a "No Spray" sign before then.
This year, IVM Solutions will handle herbicide application for most of the county, having previously served as a consultant for the program. Limestone County employees will be responsible for the remainder of the county, which amounts to about 160 miles of county roads.
