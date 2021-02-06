A consulting company that's helped Limestone County's herbicide program become an award winner will soon be handling a large portion of the herbicide's application in the county, with the first spray cycle due to start later this month.
The Limestone County Commission on Monday unanimously approved entering into a contract with IVM Solutions, formerly Roadside Inc., that would allow IVM to handle applying herbicide along more than 700 miles of county roads. County employees would handle the remaining 160 miles.
County Engineer Marc Massey explained during Monday's work session that IVM Solutions has served as a consultant for the last five years, and hiring them to take a more active role in the county's herbicide program would cost about as much as adding personnel to his department but do much more to reduce the workload for paving crews.
"Even hiring one person and putting them in our department doesn't really alleviate the pressure that's put on our paving crew and the herbicide operators for that period of time that application is ... a priority," Massey said.
When it's time to apply herbicide, paving crews are pretty much shut down for three to six weeks, he said. With the new contract, paving crews might only need to slow down for a week or two during a spray cycle, and they can focus on patching projects during that time, Massey explained.
The county would still be responsible for about 160 miles' worth of herbicide application. Massey told commissioners that those roads are mostly areas that are difficult for a truck to get into, such as dead-end roads, or areas that may have a few hundred yards of roadside to spray in between groups of homes.
The first spray cycle of the year is due to start later this month. Corey Craig, owner of IVM Solutions, told commissioners during a Jan. 19 meeting that they planned to work with county employees to figure out which areas of the county were commonly marked "no spray" and include those in a digital map that would further boost the application program.
The solution used will be the same one used by the county in previous years, which helped win Limestone County the 2018 Turney J. Hernandez Award of Excellence for outstanding integrated roadside vegetation management programs. Massey told The News Courier at the time that deciding to bring IVM Solutions, then known as Roadside Inc., on as a consulting service was one of the reasons Limestone County got the award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.