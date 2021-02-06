Athens, AL (35611)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.