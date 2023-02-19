Over the past year, Limestone County has taken on several new services — road striping, recycling, and garbage. While road-striping was a planned endeavor, recycling and garbage were a bit of surprise responsibility for the county. Limestone County engineer Marc Massey sat down with the News Courier to talk about those services and how bringing them “in-house” will impact Limestone County residents.
Striping
“We were struggling to get a contract company to be able to respond at the pace that we’ve been doing work. For the last several years, we’ve been working to increase the amount of paving we do in house. That increased volume of work we’ve done, we were struggling to be able to get a contractor to come in and do the striping plus just maintaining the stripe we have on existing roads,” Massey said.
Stripe quality had been declining over the last few years, and safety became an increasing concern as they waited on a contractor. The idea to create the county’s own striping crew became a more feasible option in 2022.
Massey said, “We had an opportunity to buy a pre-owned striping truck from another county. We were able to get some guys that wanted to learn it, so now we have taken that on and run with it. I think we are really improving our striping condition in the county.”
In the beginning, the new striping crew practiced on roads with lower traffic volumes.
“If we made a mistake, we could black it out and correct it. Once we felt comfortable, we started a list and the guys work around the county, currently making sure each district is getting the roads they need done in a reasonable timeframe,” Massey said.
Since creating the striping crew in 2022, Massey estimates that the crew has been able to stripe close to 150 miles of road. In previous years, when the county relied on outside contractors, he estimates that maybe 9 or 10 miles were getting striped.
“It’s not that we didn’t have the money to do it. We gave them the work orders, they just didn’t come up and do the work,” Massey said.
Recycling
In March of 2022, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful announced the closing of the recycling center located off of Lucas Ferry Street. County residents quickly turned to the Limestone County Commission to find a solution for the county’s recycling needs. The decision was made to create a new recycling department.
“That is a program that I think there are a lot of people within the county want to see it. They want recycling as an option, and with KALB Board choosing to get out of the recycling program, we felt with the funds allocated to them we could hire someone in-house to help us try to create our own program,” Massey said.
The process of getting the recycling program started is a bit slow due to the start up costs. The county is pursuing grant opportunities to help with those high costs and to help “build a recycling center we can be proud of in the future,” Massey said.
He added, “We have actually started taking recycling from the schools. All the schools have been able to recycle. We are actually running routes doing that. To the general public, we are hoping to get that in the next few months — at least a drop-off location. We want to start with one drop off location and look to grow, it but we have started with the school system.”
Garbage
When the current contractor proving garbage pickup to county residents announced his retirement, the county was once again looking at a major decision — hire another contractor or do it themselves. The county wanted to keep cost to the customers as close to the same as possible and determined that bringing the service in-house was the way to do that.
“I think, in the end, it’s going to be a good thing for the county. We believe we can provide a professional service that is beneficial to the county for what they are paying for their service,” Massey said.
County residents should begin seeing cans arrive in the second week of March. The county’s trucks will be ready in the coming weeks and hiring for the department begin next week.
The new county service will be a side-load automated system. Each customer will receive a 96 gallon garbage can from the county.
“When they have this burgundy colored can sitting in their driveway that says Limestone County Commission on the side of it, roll it up to the house and the first week of April, get ready to roll it out to the road,” Massey said.
The service will begin the first week of April, and the cans cannot be used for pickups prior to that. The county will send out letters to residents explaining rules for automated garbage pickup and how the garbage will need to be in the can.
“Everything is starting to come together now, but it has been a whirlwind for the last several months,” Massey said.
