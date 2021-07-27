The Limestone County Commission heard from multiple groups during its last meeting and work session, each seeking a portion of the county's appropriation budget during the next fiscal year.
However, while many focused on what they've done in the past with that money, one group seized the opportunity to issue a challenge to the commissioners: Do more to protect Limestone's children.
Becky Bentley, executive director of the Limestone Child Advocacy Center, thanked commissioners for the opportunity to present the CAC's request, saying it was not an opportunity afforded to every county in the state. The CAC is requesting $24,000 this year, a $4,000 increase that Bentley said would allow them to see at least one additional child during fiscal year 2021.
"It will cover the cost of roughly seeing one and a half children, from the time they come in our door through the whole process, to the time they graduate from counseling," she said, adding that includes between 75 and 100 hours of face-to-face time with CAC staff.
The CAC provides counseling and support to victims of child abuse, with additional resources available as children endure trials and court procedures related to their abuse.
"I hope that when you look at the letter, you will believe the extra $4,000 we are asking for is worthy of some of the county money," Bentley told commissioners, referring to a letter included with their request packet.
She challenged the commission to join her in protecting Limestone County's children by supporting the Limestone CAC's work. She also shared statistics with the commission to show how needed that support is.
According to Bentley, 1 in 96 individuals will die of an opioid overdose, 1 in 88 will die of suicide, 1 in 66 will receive a leukemia diagnosis and 1 in 8 women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis this year. A heart attack will be reported every 40 seconds in the United States, she said.
Meanwhile, a child abuse report will be filed every 36 seconds, 1 in 10 will experience sex abuse before they turn 18 and 1 in 7 children will experience abuse or neglect.
"How many kids are on your child or your grandchild's ball team? In their classroom at school? How many came over for their last birthday party?" she asked commissioners. "How many children are in the Sunday school class you teach?"
She said many folks know the month for breast cancer awareness or the ribbon color used for autism because they are things talked about in public and fought for as a community.
"Use your platform here to help protect our children in Limestone County," Bentley said. "... I truly believe it is our moral responsibility to protect our children, so I hope you take that challenge with me."
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said the money given to the Limestone CAC is often "rolled over" to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars, which Bentley said will be used to grow the CAC's intern and volunteer programs.
Other requests
Other requests made during the commission's July 19 work session and meeting are as follows:
• Athens-Limestone County Public Library — $80,000, a $30,000 increase over last year;
• Athens Main Street — $10,000, same as last year;
• Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center — $20,000 plus utilities, same as last year; and
• Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful — $25,000, same as last year.
Other business
In other business, the Limestone County Commission approved the following during its meeting:
• Contract with TARCOG Area Agency on Aging, Consolidated Appropriations Act, at a cost of $35,000, effective July 1 through Dec. 31;
• Amending the paving schedule to include paving the Limestone County Archives' and Limestone County Emergency Management Agency's parking lots; and
• Capshaw Grove Subdivision, Phase 2, a major 86-lot subdivision in District 2 on the east side of Lipscomb Road, south of the Capshaw Road intersection.
Reminders
Limestone County's commissioners had their own requests and reminders at the end of the July 19 meeting. District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said a paving project on Burgreen Road is expected to continue through this week, so motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route until work is complete.
Black said the number of ongoing projects and rainy days has put crews behind schedule on bush-hogging. He said they are working on it and will catch up eventually but asked for patience in the meantime.
Finally, District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend reminded residents that signs are not allowed in the rights of way on county roads. He said workers in his district are removing the signs as they see them. The signs pose hazards not just to large farm equipment that might run over the signs and leave pieces behind that can damage other vehicles but to drivers who might not be able to see around a sign that's been posted at an intersection.
