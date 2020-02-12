County and city officials are assessing damage from a fallen oak tree on the east side of Limestone County Courthouse on The Square in Athens, one of several downed trees in the county.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, who was among those at the Courthouse after the tree fell, said he believes at least five cars were under the fallen tree.
Three people were in one of the damaged vehicles, but no injuries were reported.
Athens police and fire departments have closed Marion Street while cleanup continues.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
