After weeks of discussion and evaluation among commissioners and the county's engineering department, 41 roads in Limestone County have made the cut to receive improvements in 2020.
The Limestone County Commission voted to approve the list during its Monday meeting. The projects total $1.056 million for resurfacing, patching and chip seal across the four commission districts.
However, that amount only covers about 27.34 miles of road, a fact that District 3 Commissioner Jason Black pointed out after the vote. He said some folks request their road be paved without realizing the average cost is tens of thousands per mile.
"That's pretty difficult to come by sometimes, and you really have to make your funds go a long way," Black said.
That said, requests don't go unheard. County engineer Marc Massey said the list approved Monday started out as a longer "wish list" of projects each commissioner hoped to achieve this year. Once each commissioner submits what they want to do in their district, Massey explained, someone from his department goes out to inspect the section of road and provide an estimate of how much work needs to be done and how much time and funding will be available.
Rebuild Alabama, a statewide infrastructure plan, affected the time available for crews, but Massey said it's not a bad thing. In fact, the county is able to complete projects that commissioners wouldn't have been able to afford otherwise thanks to the state's help.
The county is also more efficient now than in recent years thanks to new and upgraded equipment and well-trained crew members. Massey said the list of projects they can accomplish has been steadily growing as a result.
The goal is to get as much done as possible before the end of October, but as with any construction project, there's a possibility for weather or unexpected expenses to get in the way.
"If we have a wetter summer than usual or we don't get the dry weather we typically have in the August-September time frame, it could get us," Massey said, adding it and surprise costs "are things we'll have to tweak and work on as we go through the list."
"Until we actually start doing the work, we won't know for certain," he said.
District 1 projects
The commission approved a total of 5.33 miles and $208,600 in road improvements in District 1. They are as follows:
• Children Lane, from Sharp Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Sand Springs Road, from the creek to Bethel Road, resurfacing;
• Buckner Drive, from Thach Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Miller Lane, from the curve to Emma Drew Drive, resurfacing;
• Saddle Trail, from East Limestone Road to dead end, level and double-surface chip seal;
• Ranch Hill Road, from East Limestone Road to dead end, level and double-surface chip seal;
• Lasso Circle, from Ranch Hill Road to dead end, level and double-surface chip seal;
• Spur Drive, from East Limestone Road to dead end, level and double-surface chip seal;
• Duggar Road, from Piney Chapel Road to dead end, level and double-surface chip seal;
• Clement Gin Road, from Alabama 251 to dead end, level and double-surface chip seal; and
• Brock Road, from Sweet Springs Road to Alabama 251, level and double-surface chip seal.
District 2 projects
The commission approved a total of 6.49 miles and $312,501 in road improvements in District 2. They are as follows:
• Pine Road, from Jones Road to Wells Road, resurfacing;
• Oak Road, from Jones Road to Wells Road, resurfacing;
• Jones Road, from Capshaw Road to Pepper Road, resurfacing;
• Hall Road, from Nick Davis Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Bledsoe Road, from U.S. 72 to Capshaw Road, resurfacing;
• Kim Drive, from Jarrod Boulevard to East Limestone Road, resurfacing;
• Sanderson Lane, from Pepper Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Jackson Lane, from Pepper Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Landview Lane, from Pepper Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Copperfield Lane, from U.S. 72 to Dickens Lane, resurfacing; and
• Andrea Lane, from Hutchins Circle to County Line Road, resurfacing.
District 3 projects
The commission approved a total of 7 miles and $197,300 in road improvements in District 3. They are as follows:
• Bama Road, from Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Nave Road, from Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Patty Lane, from Gordon Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Curtis Lane, from U.S. 72 to dead end, resurfacing;
• Harwell Road, from Carter Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• River Rat Road, from Snake Road to dead end, double-surface chip seal;
• Gilbert Road, from Snake Road to Ripley Road, level and double-surface chip seal;
• Jim Russell Lane, from Shaw Road to dead end, double-surface chip seal;
• Bell Road, from Zehner Road to Blackburn Road, level and double-surface chip seal;
• Hammons Road, from Grubbs Road to Bell Road, level and double-surface chip seal;
• Grubbs Road, from Zehner Road to Blackburn Road, level and double-surface chip seal; and
• Mack Road, from McCormack Road to Lawngate Road, level and double-surface chip seal.
District 4 projects
The commission approved a total of 8.52 miles and $338,000 in road improvements in District 4. They are as follows:
• Easter Ferry Road, from the top of McElroy Hill to the Elk River Bridge, patch and resurfacing;
• Grace Hill Lane, from Stinnett Hollow Road to dead end, resurfacing;
• Gray Ridge Road, from Christopher Road to dead end, triple-surface chip seal;
• Patterson Hill, from Gray Ridge Road to Alabama 99, triple-surface chip seal;
• Anderson Road, from the Lauderdale-Limestone county line to Flanagan Road, chip-seal spot repair;
• Tillman Mill Road, from New Cut Road to Section Line Road, patch various locations; and
• Bailey Road, from the Lauderdale-Limestone county line to Persimmon Tree Road, patch, scrub seal and fog seal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.