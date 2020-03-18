To further reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Limestone County Commission decided Monday to change its meeting schedule.
Previously, commissioners gathered on the first and third Mondays of each month for a meeting at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex. Work sessions were held separately on the Wednesday before each meeting. Meetings and work sessions are open to the public.
Now, meetings will continue as scheduled, but work sessions will be one hour before the meeting. This schedule will go into effect immediately and will continue until further notice.
Chairman Collin Daly said it's a measure already in place by several other county commissions. Items for the next meeting's agenda should be submitted by the Thursday before the meeting, he said.
The next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, April 6. The work session will begin 9 a.m. that day, and agenda items should be submitted by Thursday, April 2.
Cleaning more
Another measure being implemented by the county is a more stringent cleaning process. Daly said there will be additional maintenance workers to boost cleaning efforts in public county buildings such as the courthouse annex.
They will also work at night in addition to cleaning throughout the day.
Spray program
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet reminds everyone the county's weed-spraying program will continue. He said even with the rain, there was a noticeable difference along county roads where spraying had already occurred.
Residents can opt out of having their property sprayed by putting up "No Spray" signs. Sammet encouraged residents who choose this option to put their signs up sooner rather than later.
"If the signs are not up there, we're going to spray or Bush Hog it," he said.
Other business
In other business, the commission:
• Approved an agreement between the county commission and the state for the addition of left-turn lanes on U.S. 72 and adding or extending right-turn lanes on Mooresville Road;
• Renewed and extended the Solid Waste Franchise Agreement with CCS Garbage Inc. from April 1 to March 31, 2023;
• Approved Southern Health Partners Amendment 1 to the Health Services Agreement, pending county attorney approval;
• Awarded a bid to Foley Products Co. for concrete round and arched pipe;
• Awarded bids to Rogers Group for crusher-run limestone at $6.50 per ton and for crushed limestone;
• Awarded a bid to Reed Contracting Services for plant mix, with Midsouth Paving as first backup and Wiregrass Construction as second backup, and for asphalt plant mix;
• Awarded a bid to Ozark Striping for traffic striping;
• Awarded a bid to Stein Inc. for steel slag;
• Awarded a bid to Advanced Asphalt Products LLC for high-performance asphalt cold-patch material, with Eagle Utilities & Vault Co. as backup;
• Awarded a bid to Alabama Guardrail Inc. for guardrails and end anchors;
• Awarded a bid for gasoline and diesel fuel to W. H. Thomas Oil Co. at 30 cents margin over rack. The contract runs from April 6–July 5;
• Hired Robert Allen Aldridge as superintendent of county buildings, pending drug screening;
• Approved merit increases for 16 employees;
• Gave preliminary approval to Highland Ridge, a 96-lot major subdivision in District 2, on the southwest corner of Nick Davis and Jones roads;
• Gave preliminary and final approval to Glover Estates, an eight-lot minor subdivision in District 2, on the north side of Glover Road, east of Newby Chapel Road;
• Approved the sale of a Caterpillar motor grader on GovDeals; and
• Scheduled a public hearing for April 20 on a petition to change the name of a portion of Red Hill Hollow Road to Abigail Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.