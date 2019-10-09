A full-time farmer announced his intentions this week to seek the District 4 seat on the Limestone County Commission.
LaDon Townsend, a lifelong county resident, said he would “work passionately to create an environment where residents feel safe, cared for and proud to call District 4 home.” The District 4 seat is currently held by Republican incumbent Ben Harrison, who was first elected to the seat in 2012.
Townsend's name would appear on the March 3 Republican primary election ballot. On Tuesday, Harrison said he planed to seek re-election to the seat.
Townsend said he planned to focus on maintaining and improving roads and ensuring residents' tax dollars are being spent “responsibly and in a way that benefits the entire district.” He added he would also work to create “mutually beneficial relationships” throughout the county.
He considers his background as a farmer as good experience for the commissioner job. He manages eight poultry houses, row crops and a hay business that serves his family and the community.
“Being a farmer requires a lot of hard work, patience, dedication and organization, all of which are crucial to the role of county commissioner,” he said. “Most importantly, District 4 needs a commissioner who will have a listening ear with its constituents.”
Townsend said if elected he would “be there for the people” he represents every day.
About Townsend
Townsend graduated from West Limestone High School and is still an active volunteer. He is an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team and also volunteers for the varsity football team. He serves on the community advisory committee for the board of education, employment search committees for West Limestone and several athletic boards.
He is marred to Lisa Barnett Townsend. The couple have three children — Presley, Mallory and Nicolas.
For more information, email Townsend at LTC4D4@gmail.com.
Dates of importance
Qualifying for the March 3 primary election opened Sept. 27. It is not known whether any other nonincumbent Republicans plan to seek office as part of the upcoming election cycle. Leaders with the Limestone County Republican Executive Committee could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Ken Hines, chairman of the Limestone County Democrats, said he planned to put as many Democrats as possible on the primary ballot.
Those who plan to seek county or state offices may begin soliciting donations Nov. 3. The deadline to qualify is Nov. 8.
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner is also up for re-election this year, as are two seats on the Limestone County school board — districts 4 and 5. Those seats are currently held by Ed Winter and Bradley Young. The school board seats are six-year terms, while county commission seats are four-year terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.