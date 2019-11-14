The Limestone County Commission's lease with a nonprofit dentistry and optometry group will soon come to an end, officials announced at Wednesday's work session.
At Monday's regular meeting, the commission is likely to authorize Chairman Collin Daly and County Administrator Pam Carter the authority to work with county attorney Mark Maclin to inform Sarrell Dental & Eye Center that its lease with the county has been terminated. The end date on the original lease agreement is Nov. 17, which is Sunday.
The agreement between the commission and Sarrell dates back 10 years, Maclin said. The clinic operates out of what was the former county health department. The property is also used to store equipment for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Maclin told commissioners at the time of the agreement, a representative from Sarrell Dental gave a presentation to the commission explaining the group's mission to provide services to underprivileged children. He explained the commission decided Sarrell provided enough of a public service to allow the group to rent the building for a “nominal fee” of $1 per year. The clinic did, however, use its own money to make renovations.
Maclin advised commissioners to enter into a new lease agreement in which the commission could either continue with the same rent or charge more. If no agreement can be reached, the commission would then be within its legal right to ask Sarrell to vacate the building.
Museum agreement
Also Monday, Daly said the commission would likely vote on an agreement to transfer the Limestone County Event Center deed to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. The agreement was set to be approved at the Nov. 4 meeting, but a few lingering questions led commissioners to table the transfer until all details could be sorted out.
Those lingering questions pertained to the parking lot of the event center and whether the museum would control the lot or whether it would be deemed public parking. The veterans museum also wanted to ensure the building would be covered by insurance when it took control.
Maclin said the commission also needed to set a date to terminate the museum's existing lease with the county. The building the museum currently occupies on Pryor Street is also owned by the County Commission. The museum will continue to operate out of that space until the event center renovation is complete.
The only action the commission took Wednesday was to suspend the rules of order to approve Linda Hardiman as a communications officer, pending a drug screening.
Commissioners' reports
• District 1: Commissioner Daryl Sammet said efforts are being made to improve the safety at the intersection of East Limestone and Harvest roads. He added “another bad accident” had occurred there last weekend. The county ordered flashing stop signs to place at the intersection, and he hoped they would be delivered this week. “We'll get them installed as soon as we possibly can,” he said. “We're going to do the best we can to make it as safe as we can”;
• District 2: Commissioner Steve Turner said he's also assessing dangerous intersections in his district. He said county crews work to ensure clear sight distances at intersections, but if drivers are careless, it negates the county's efforts. “At the end of the day, we can't control drivers if they're on the phone, under the influence or not paying attention,” he said;
• District 3: Commissioner Jason Black said the cold weather isn't favorable for road repairs, so the engineering crew was assisting in making guardrail repairs.
• District 4: Commissioner Ben Harrison was in Montgomery Wednesday.
The commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Clinton Street annex.
