The Limestone County Commission on Tuesday formally approved a bid to purchase electronic poll books that will be used in future elections.
By unanimous vote, the commission accepted a bid submitted by Knowink LLC at a price of $1,145 per device. The poll books are Apple iPads, which poll workers will use to check in voters at each polling precinct.
Each poll book contains the county's entire voter list. The devices won't be connected to the internet, but will be interconnected. To that end, if a voter's name is checked off the voter roll, it will show up as checked off on all devices.
County Elections Supervisor Bobbi Bailey said the probate office may purchase at least 70 devices. She added Knowink recommends one device per 1,000 voters, and the county has a little more than 66,000 voters.
She said the electronic poll books should make it easier and faster for Limestone Countians to cast a ballot.
“What it's going to do is help reduce the long lines,” she said. “Right now, if a voter walks into a precinct, there's three books and they're alphabetized. If a precinct has four (poll books), the voter can go to any line they want.”
Bailey said she hopes the poll books are available to use for the March 3 primary.
Elsewhere Tuesday, the commission approved designating additional space at a courthouse annex for the upcoming trial of Sheriff Mike Blakely. Because of the large number of jury summonses issued in the case, about 500, additional space will be required to accommodate potential jurors. Only about 200 summonses are issued in a typical criminal trial.
For that reason, Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the new Athens High School gymnasium has been designated as a courthouse annex. A narrowed-down pool of potential jurors will meet at the gym, and the final jury will be struck at that location.
Finally, the commission approved extending its participation in the Association of County Commissions of Alabama Liability Fund for three more years, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, and concluding Dec. 31, 2023. District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison, who serves on the ACCA's liability fund board, described it as a “very good program” that benefits any commission enrolled in it.
“(Limestone County) has always had liability self-insurance for several decades. Three years, ago, we had capitalized enough to fund property insurance for the county,” he said. “This is (a statewide program) for every county that chooses to participate. We've been able to expand our coverage at a lower cost.”
Other business
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a lease for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for the Sheriff's Office for an annual rent of $1;
• Gave preliminary and final approval to White & Meals subdivision, a two-lot minor subdivision approximately 240 feet south of Quinn Road in District 4;
• Gave preliminary and final approval to the replat of tract 14 in the John T. Coffman subdivision, a two-lot subdivision approximately 455 feet east of Old Elkmont Road in District 4;
• Approved the sale of a 2007 Ford Econoline shuttle bus on GovDeals for the Council on Aging, pending approval by the Alabama Department of Transportation; and
• Approved the purchase of 11 heavy-duty dump trucks with 16-foot steel dump bodies and one low-boy tractor through the ACCA joint bid program, and agreed to seek financing for $1,762,403. For the last few years, the county has financed the purchase of new dump trucks, kept them for one year and resold them for a higher price. Commissioners say the program saves taxpayers money because they are reselling the trucks before maintenance is needed.
The commission will meet again at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, for a work session at the Washington Street annex.
