The remains of a decades-old willow oak tree will be removed from the Limestone County Courthouse lawn Thursday after it fell last week, damaging multiple parked cars.
Crews with the City of Athens cleared part of the tree and freed the cars trapped under it after a Feb. 12 thunderstorm knocked the tree down. Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said county crews would clear what was left on the northeast corner of the courthouse lawn if weather permitted it Thursday, but he couldn't say what would happen after that.
"We've had a lot of questions about what we're going to do with it," Daly said during the commission's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. "We're going to get it removed and see if it's any good before we determine that."
Daly said Marion Street between Washington and Market streets would be closed while crews removed the tree.
Litter problems
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said he doesn't think litter and trash are any worse this month than in months before, but recent rain has done its part to make the issue more visible.
"When you get flooding like this, it washes it all out of one area," he said, "and you can really tell when it stops and water sets out."
He said the water levels in some areas prevented workers from picking up the litter but said they would be back out there once it was safe to do so.
Pesky, persistent potholes
In their individual reports, each commissioner mentioned continued problems from weather.
"We're still battling potholes from all the rain," District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner said. "And it looks like we're going to be battling rain this week, too."
Turner and District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison warned drivers to be cautious when driving on wet roads. Turner advised residents to avoid driving through water on roads unless there was no other option.
Harrison also advised drivers to keep speeds "as low as practical" and reiterated the damage speed can do to cracked and wet roads.
"The speed at which you go through when water is on the road really is the determining factor in how bad the pothole is and how quickly it forms," Harrison said.
