CCS Garbage Service, the Limestone County garbage pickup provider, is monitoring roads during the winter weather warning.
CCS officials said if roads are impassable they will postpone pick up until the roads become safe.
"Sorry for the inconvenience but the safety of our employees comes first," CCS posted to its social media account Sunday.
CCS officials encourage residents to check the Facebook page for updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.