Those wishing to work for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office as a deputy no longer have to wait until they're of legal drinking age to apply, as the Limestone County Commission on Monday lowered the age to 19.
The new age requirement brings LCSO in line with other departments around the state and the state's police academy, which requires applicants to be at least 19. The measure was approved unanimously by commissioners and was one of multiple personnel actions on Monday's meeting agenda related to LCSO.
Commissioners also voted to approve transferring Stephen Young, former public information officer for LCSO, to extradition officer and transferring an extradition officer to deputy. The staffing plan was then amended to remove one of the communication supervisor positions and replace it with another deputy position at a lower pay grade.
Other business
In other business, commissioners approved the following:
• Leasing two 2021 Chevrolet Traverse vehicles to LCSO at an annual rent of $1 each;
• Awarding a bid to W.H. Thomas Oil Co. for gasoline and diesel from Feb. 2 through Feb. 1, 2022 at a cost of 30 cents margin over rack;
• Merit increases for nine employees;
• Appointing Amanda Morgan as interim director for Community Corrections for a period of three months or until further notice;
• Transferring equipment from the Limestone County EMA to LCSO, the City of Athens and the county engineering department; and
• Approving a contract with IVM Solutions regarding the county's herbicide program. The News Courier will have more information on this item in a future print edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.