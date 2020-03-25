Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Trash Attack event scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has been postponed until further notice.
Trash Attack days are an opportunity for Limestone County residents to take a trailer or pickup truck load of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station, 16100 BFI Lane, during the hours of 7 a.m.. and noon without charge.
Guidelines and restrictions
Those who participate in Trash Attack events are asked to abide by the following:
• Maximum of four automobiles tires;
• Any appliance with Freon must have the compressor removed or be accompanied by a certificate stating the Freon has been professionally removed;
• No hazardous household or medical waste;
• Contractors may not dump for free; and
• Must provide proof of residency, such as a current utility bill.
