Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Trash Attack event scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has been postponed until further notice.

Trash Attack days are an opportunity for Limestone County residents to take a trailer or pickup truck load of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station, 16100 BFI Lane, during the hours of 7 a.m.. and noon without charge.

Guidelines and restrictions

Those who participate in Trash Attack events are asked to abide by the following:

• Maximum of four automobiles tires;

• Any appliance with Freon must have the compressor removed or be accompanied by a certificate stating the Freon has been professionally removed;

• No hazardous household or medical waste;

• Contractors may not dump for free; and

• Must provide proof of residency, such as a current utility bill.

