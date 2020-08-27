Earlier this year, multiple projects in Limestone County were recognized with awards from the Alabama Bicentennial Commission. The accolades are meant to honor different projects statewide undertaken over the past three years as part of Alabama's bicentennial celebration.
This week, the county received plaques for the Limestone County Courthouse Bell and Judge David Lee Rosenau Jr. Memorial Project and the Limestone County Map and Mini-Documentaries Project. The memorial was one of 21 statewide projects to receive a legacy award, while the map and documentaries project was among 41 to receive commendations. According to the bicentennial commission, more than 200 community committees and dozens of organizations worked to host hundreds of projects and activities statewide as part of the commemoration.
“Alabama people, communities and organizations showed their creativity and resourcefulness throughout the commemoration, but nowhere more than in the programs and projects they brought to life,” said Jay Lemar, Alabama Bicentennial Commission executive director. “They helped ensure the bicentennial engaged all ages and interests. The bronze plaques are permanent testimonies to their contributions.”
The plaque commemorating the courthouse bell and Rosenau Jr. memorial will be displayed at the memorial on the Limestone County Courthouse grounds.
“The addition of this project to our courthouse lawn is something that we are extremely proud of,” said Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman. “Preserving and sharing our history for our community has always been important to the Commission.”
“The memorial is a lasting tribute to what we hold dear, the longevity of justice in Limestone County,” said Jimmy Woodroof, retired Limestone County circuit judge.
The plaque awarded for the map and documentaries project will be displayed at the Limestone County Archives. That project was created through a partnership between the Archives, the county's community relations department and its information technology department.
“We are excited that people are already using this interactive map and the connected videos to travel around the county, physically or virtually, and learn about the history-making people, places and events that shaped our community,” Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis said. “This commendation is an honor, and we continue to grow this resource so that it can be of service for years to come.”
“The creation of a history project by our employees that can be enjoyed by not only our community and visitors, but is being used as an educational tool for our students, is a valuable resource for our county,” Daly said.
The City of Athens also recently received two plaques commemorating bicentennial projects. Holly Hollman, communications specialist for Athens, said the city will release more information on its awards after those plaques have been placed.
Visit www.alabama200.org for more information on the bicentennial legacy and commemoration awards.
