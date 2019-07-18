Differences in city versus county building practices were discussed at Tuesday's Athens Planning Commission meeting as residents voiced concerns about a new housing development being constructed just inside the city limits.
Several homeowners had questions about the future Newby Chapel subdivision, which will be built in three phases. The development is located south of U.S. 72 on the south side of Newby Road and 1,800 feet east of Cambridge Lane.
The first phase will encompass 80 acres and include 108 residential lots. The development was recently rezoned by the Athens City Council as single-family, high-density residential.
Most of those who spoke at a public hearing on the matter live in the Southern Breeze subdivision, which adjoins the Newby Chapel subdivision. Southern Breeze homes have Madison addresses, but they are in the county.
Planners only held the public hearing Tuesday, as there was a discrepancy in dates between when the Planning Commission would hear the matter and when it was advertised to be heard.
Southern Breeze residents are concerned about drainage from Newby Chapel and questioned planners and the architect about potential flooding issues. They said flooding is already an issue now and told planners the situation could get worse with addition of more rooftops and concrete.
Homeowners sought answers about what the Newby Chapel developer would do to ensure flooding wouldn't get worse. Some told planners the developer of Southern Breeze failed to address drainage issues by failing to build retention ponds, which is a requirement in the city limits.
Architect Taz Morell, speaking on behalf of Newby Chapel LLC, told planners the issues the homeowners discussed were existing conditions, and not ones caused by site work being done on the development. He showed several Google map photos from before Southern Breeze was built and through the construction process. One photo showed standing water in an adjacent field.
Morell said because of drainage concerns, four large detention ponds are planned for the Newby Chapel development. He said there were plans to build a detention pond on the east side of the development now to ease worries, even though adjacent houses would be built in a later phase.
When asked who would maintain the detention ponds, Morell explained because the development is in the city limits, the developer has to enter into an agreement with the city for maintenance of the ponds or the developer could turn it over to the development's homeowners association. If the ponds are neglected, the city would remediate the ponds and then file a lien against the HOA or developer for the cost of the remediation.
The Planning Commission will vote on the preliminary plat of the Newby Chapel development at a special meeting Aug. 6.
Elsewhere Tuesday, the Planning Commission:
• Approved a layout of Newby North subdivision, an 88-lot subdivision on 32.39 acres on the north side of Newby Road and 3,700 feet east of Cambridge Lane in a single-family, high-density residential district. The request was made by Jackie Perry II, Lisa Swindall and Dennis Perry;
• Held a public hearing on a preliminary plat for the Lucas Ferry Townhomes subdivision, an 80-lot subdivision on 25.66 acres on the southeast corner of Lucas Ferry Road and Washington Street, immediately west of Athens Intermediate School. The request was made by Winter Homes LLC. Because of an advertising discrepancy, the planners will vote on a resolution at the Aug. 6 special meeting;
• Approved a resolution for a final plat of Cherry Hills subdivision, a 20-lot subdivision on 8.44 acres south of Piney Creek Drive off the Plainfield Drive street stub in a conventional planned unit development district. The request was made by Winter Homes LLC; and
• Held a public hearing and then granted conditional use to Focal Point Cabinetry, which will operate at 1613 L. Gray Blvd. in a general business district. City Planner Erin Tidwell told planners the conditional use approval was necessary because woodworking operations are typically only allowed in an industrial district.
