Those seeking to bring an issue before members of the Limestone County Board of Education can now do so during public work sessions.
Work sessions and board meetings are public events, but the previous policy only allowed members of the public to speak before members during a meeting. Members could listen but could not respond, which left some speakers feeling disgruntled or ignored.
The amendment does not require members to respond, but it at least gives them the option to discuss something presented in a work session. Those who wish to speak must submit written notice five days before the work session and will be given three minutes to speak on behalf of themselves or a delegation.
Board member Ronald Christ was the lone vote against the amendment during the Feb. 18 meeting. Christ told The News Courier he believed public participation should remain a part of meetings since they are better attended.
However, he welcomed the opportunity to be proven wrong through improved attendance at future work sessions, saying his goal is to increase participation, not decrease it.
