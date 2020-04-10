Families and other stakeholders in the county schools system will have a chance to view board decisions from the comfort of their own homes next week when the Limestone County Board of Education livestreams its meeting for the first time.
Dr. Karen Tucker, director of technology and public relations for Limestone County Schools, said it's something they've worked toward for some time now. Board meetings are generally held at a county school or in the commission chambers of the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex, where Limestone County Commission meetings are livestreamed each month.
After state health orders led to the shutdown of all school buildings and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people to reduce the spread of COVID-19, school officials decided it was time to move forward with the plan for board meetings to be livestreamed as well. Tucker said anyone who wishes to view the meeting can visit www.lcsk12.org to find a link to the livestream.
The meeting is set to begin 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. An agenda for the meeting will be made available to the public at bit.ly/LCBOEagenda on Monday.
Tucker and LCS Interim Superintendent Mike Owens thanked the county commission for their help in making this option available to LCS stakeholders and the public.
